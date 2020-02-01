Lpwm LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.