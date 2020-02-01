LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $811,746.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $811,746.00 and $9,726.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

