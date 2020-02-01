MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 590,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

