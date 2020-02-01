Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.00. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 60.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 305,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

