Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,801 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,336,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 802,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SRC Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 46,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

