Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.80. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.