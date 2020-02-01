Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

