Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $157,000 in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $225,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.