Main Street Research LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,277,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

