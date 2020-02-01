Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11,150.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 9,482,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

