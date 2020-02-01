Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MPC opened at $54.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.