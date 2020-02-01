MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.18. 256,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,977. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.22. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

