Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBII traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 166,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

