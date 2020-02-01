Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBII traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 166,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit