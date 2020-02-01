Masco’s (MAS) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus restated their reduce rating on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

