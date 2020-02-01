Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0007 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $417,502.00 and $89,958.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.01949617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

