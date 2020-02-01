Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) versus Quotient Technology (OTCMKTS:QUOT) Critical Review

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 5.66 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Quotient Technology $386.96 million 2.32 -$28.32 million ($0.24) -41.96

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology -7.53% -8.79% -4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastermind and Quotient Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 2 1 3 1 2.43

Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Mastermind.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Mastermind on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

