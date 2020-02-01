Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $552.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $551.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.64 million. Match Group posted sales of $457.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Match Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Match Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,377. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

