Mathes Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. J B Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. 920,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,948. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

