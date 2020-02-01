MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,930 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,680. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

