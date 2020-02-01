MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 2,565,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

