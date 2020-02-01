MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

