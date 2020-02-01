MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,171. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.