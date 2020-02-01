McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Littelfuse stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. The company had a trading volume of 182,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

