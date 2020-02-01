McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.78. 386,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,686. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $395,842.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,844.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

