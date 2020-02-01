Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

