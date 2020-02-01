MedicCoin Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $28,225.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

