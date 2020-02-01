Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $115.44. 6,067,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 11,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

