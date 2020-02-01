MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.88.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
