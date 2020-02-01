MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.88.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

