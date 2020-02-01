Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 606.36 ($7.98).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 675.60 ($8.89) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 670.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.