Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

MLNX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.90. 865,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

