Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 643,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

