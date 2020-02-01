Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MESA stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

