Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Metlife were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

MET traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.