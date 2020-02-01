MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Shares of ASX:MFF opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. MFF Capital Investments has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a one year high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 32.67 and a quick ratio of 32.67.
About MFF Capital Investments
