MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:MFF opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. MFF Capital Investments has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a one year high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 32.67 and a quick ratio of 32.67.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.