M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

