M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $624,000 in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 34.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 203,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after purchasing an additional 757,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.