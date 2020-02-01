M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

