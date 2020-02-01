M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

