M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

