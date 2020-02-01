M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Stryker stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

