M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,974 Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of ARVN opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Comments


