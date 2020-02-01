M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,735 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 110,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

