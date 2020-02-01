M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

