Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

