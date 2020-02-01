Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

