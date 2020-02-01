MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $423.55 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. MINDOL has a total market cap of $423.55 million and $1.92 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00026481 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.01253900 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

