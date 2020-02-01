Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $113,567.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners' Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Miners' Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

