MinexCoin Price Reaches $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $246,137.00 and approximately $46,008.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,533,080 coins and its circulating supply is 6,098,419 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

