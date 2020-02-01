Mirai (MRI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $414.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Mirai has a market cap of $2,182.00 and $414.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020101 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122567 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000723 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 339.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.