Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.83. 514,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $132.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 195,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.